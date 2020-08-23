Supreme Leader to address cabinet meeting on Sunday

The Supreme Leader has attended the meeting to hear the reports offered to the ongoing session by President Hassan Rouhani and some of his ministers.

Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive the cabinet ministers on the occasion of National Government Week every year, but, the meeting was held online this year due to the protective protocol of coronavirus pandemic.

On August 30, 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials, including the then-president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

President Rajaei's government was only in office for 29 days.

The terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

