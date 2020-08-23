UAE normalizing relations with Israel as “strategic mistake”: Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Palestinian ambassador to Iran Salah Al-Zawawi.

The Iranian official said that the UAE has to accept the consequences of its act.

Reiterating Iran’s solidarity with the Palestinian nation, he said that the Iranian Parliament speaker has sent a letter to Islamic Parliament speakers urging them to condemn the UAE measure and support the legitimate right of Palestine.

The Palestinian ambassador, for his part, categorically condemned the UAE act.

Al-Zawawi said that they expect the UAE to retreat from its historical mistake.

