Major Museum site to open in Ardebil by year-end

Ancient Site of Shahar Yeri archaeological site known as Shahar Yeri is located 65 Km from Ardebil and 31 Kilometers in east of Meshgin-shahr next to Qarasu river.

The area of this historic region is 400 hectares is constituted of three parts namely military fortress, temple and Qosha tappeh.

Nader Fallah in a meeting with the Governor of Meshginshahr in Ardebil Province said that in addition to the excavation site, there are substantial measures in the field of infrastructure and building access to the area.

The province has enormous tourist resorts and beautiful sight-seeings for the tourists and is considered one of the tourism destinations in the country and plays an important role in implementing different tourism projects and infrastructure development, he said.

Meshginshahr in Ardebil Province, northwestern Iran is a rich region in terms of paleontology and archeology. Apart from the historical monuments and the thousands-of-years-old epitaphs, scores of eight-thousand-year-old figurines exist in Shahar Yeri.

Shahar Yeri is the vastest historical area of Ardebil province and it is one of the most important ancient sites on northwestern Iran.

This place was registered in the list of national monuments of Iran with a number of 6162.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish