US senator advises Trump to rejoin JCPOA

"Reality check: Only participants in the #IranDeal can reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, but Trump withdrew from it. The Trump Iran policy makes us less safe & more isolated from our allies," Warren wrote in her Twitter account on Sunday.

"Let’s rejoin the nuclear agreement & get Iran back into compliance.," she added

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saidthat the US illegal desires never more to be developed -- in reference to the US failure in the UN Security Council to extend Iran arms embargo and its attempts to invoke the snapback clause of the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the US has withdrawn from Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the US is not a participant to the agreement, so it cannot resort to a mechanism for restoring sanctions against Iran.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) also in a statement announced that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish