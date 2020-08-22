Aug 23, 2020, 12:08 AM
12th Int'l Steel, Metallurgy Exhibit opens in Isfahan

Isfahan, Aug 22, IRNA -- The 12th International Exhibition of Steel and Metallurgy of Isfahan opened on Saturday in compliance with health protocols at the venue of international exhibitions in this province.

Managing Director of Isfahan International Exhibitions Company Ali Yar-Mohammadian said that the event opened on Saturday and will continue until August 25 with 70 companies presenting their products, services and potentials.

Representatives from China, Turkey, Germany, France and Italy are present at the fair and will work to establish trade relations with Iranian companies, he said.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 14:00 to 22:00.

