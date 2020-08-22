Rezaie appointed Iran’s rep. in 2020 World ParaVolley General Assembly

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, World ParaVolley is scheduled to hold its event online on December 6.

“World ParaVolley President Barry Couzner OAM has confirmed that the 2020 General Assembly will be fully conducted online on December 6, 2020," according to official website of the event.

“The Board recently approved the move in light of COVID-19 and considered that the benefits were clear since a virtual General Assembly will ensure reduced costs and greater participation than attempting to organize a face-to-face General Assembly with the accompanying health risks and issues around the availability of international travel,” it added.

