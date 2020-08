The actor has played a leading role in the 95-minute feature movie named ‘Namo’ (Alien).

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the festival was canceled and the HKIFF unveiled its winners online.

The cinematic work narrates the story of the family members who have to move to Kordestan Province of Iran because of the job of the father of the family who is a teacher.

