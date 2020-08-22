Iran's newly-appointed envoy urges bolstering trade, political ties with Azerbaijan

"I have started my mission in the friend, neighboring, Muslim, and brother country of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The senior officials of two states are determined to boost all-out relations, he noted, adding that "I will make efforts to deepen economic and trade, as well as political, relations with the country".

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had introduced Saeed Khatibzadeh as the new spokesman of the Foreign Ministry. Also, Zarif appointed Abbas Mousavi, the former spokesman, as Iran's ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

7129**2050

