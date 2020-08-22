COVID-19 kills 126 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that, with the 126 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 20,502.

Some 2,028 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 707 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 356,792 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 307,702 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,850 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,011,310 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

1424**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish