16th Resistance Film Festival to be held online

Ahad Mikaeelzadeh said despite full preparations made for holding the festival on time, the corona virus pandemic make officials to reconsider their plans to meet the required health criteria.

He said it was ultimately decided that the final section of the festival will be held in September online.

Some 1,260 foreign films have applied to compete in the 16th edition of Iran’s Resistance Film Festival, the secretariat of the international section of the event announced on Monday.

The applicants are from different South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

460 films from Asia, 280 films from Central and South America, 325 films from Europe and 90 films from Africa have applied for the festival.

India, Turkey, Spain, Brazil and Russia with 248 and 63 and 30 and 51 and 29 films respectively will have taken part in the event.

August 20 is the deadline for sending the films to the secretariat of the festival.

The Resistance Film Festival will be much different this year. Support for the government amid the pandemic plight and special programs of the event are regarded as incentives for the filmmakers applying for the festival.

