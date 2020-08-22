Some 13 UNSC members make formal objection to US snapback invocation

In the first 24 hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a letter to the UN on Friday for snapback invocation against Iran in order to bring back in 30 days the sanctions lifted by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UNSCR 2231, four permanent and nine non-permanent members of the Security Council voiced that Washington’s demand has no legal basis.

Five members of the UNSC are still participant of the JCPOA and have maintained to rule out Washington’s unilateralism in this regard.

The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany in 2015 and endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231 calling for lifting all the sanctions imposed on Iran by the previous resolutions as well.

After the Zionists and the Saudis-supported government took office in the US, President Donald Trump officially announced on 8 May 2018 that his country is no longer a participant to the nuclear deal and he restored all the UN sanctions that were lifted by the JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231.

Then, Pompeo was selected as the secretary of state to pursue economic, military, and political terrorism against Iran. The US terrorist army assassinated Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani that had fought the US-made terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS), for year and contributed enormously to their annihilation.

The war room formed by the US to pressure Iranian people noticed that the arms embargo on Iran will come to an end in October 18, exactly two weeks before the US presidential elections. Thus, they are moving heaven and earth to distort facts to accuse Iran of violating the UNSCR 2231. Washington’s efforts have all run into the stone wall of the UNSC.

Last June, the White House announced that it would present a resolution to the UNSC to extend Iran’s arms embargo, which was roundly turned down on August 15.

After a week, Pompeo himself came on stage to urge the UN to restore all sanctions on Iran by the snapback invocation accusing Iran to have violated its JCPOA commitments.

This time, too, the UNSC members reacted in 24 hours; thirteen members of the international body took a stance against the US proposition and announced that Washington’s claims are legally baseless. It constituted another abject failure for the US diplomacy team.

Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, South Africa, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, Estonia, Vietnam, and Indonesia stated that the US has no right to use this mechanism. Indonesia has undertaken rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

In the past one week, the US suffered two humiliating failures in the UNSC, which was an unprecedented political ignominy for the White House.

Now, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif assertion is felt more deeply that the US is no longer a superpower.

