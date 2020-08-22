Rouhani urges efficient e-government services in pandemic days

Talking in the meeting of Iran's COVID19 task force, he said rendering better e-government services will reduce number of people commuting to offices thus helping to cut the COVID19 chain.

He also turned to the particular conditions prevailing the mourning ceremonies held nationwide on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussian (AS).

The President referred to the prime importance of the ten-day long ceremonies for the Muslim Iranian nation and urged relevant official bodies to work out and check all necessary measures and instruments to enable people to hold the mourning ceremonies in the best health standards.

