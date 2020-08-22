Iranian defense minister to visit Moscow

He is visiting Moscow today at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu.

The Iranian minister will also visit the sixth international exhibition of Russian military and technological exhibition.

The exhibition has been held regularly since 2015 to showcase Russian latest achievements in defense and military areas.

Defense and military experts and officials from many world countries visit the exhibition every year.

Iran and Russia have been experiencing growing trend of mutual cooperation in economic and political fields.

Brigadier-General Hatami will focus on ways to further expand Tehran-Moscow defense ties and the regional and international issues concerning the peace and security.

1424**1416

