Envoy: Afghan refugees' presence in Iran to be legalized

"A team from Afghanistan has traveled to Iran to work on the identity of refugees, issue ID cards for them and also electronic passports," Abdolghafour Lival said in a meeting with Kerman Province Governor-General on Saturday.

Referring to a recent visit by an Afghanistan high-ranking delegation to Iran, Lival said that a comprehensive strategic document was signed between the two countries which covered such areas as paying more attention to economic, trade and investment issues.

He said the transit of cargo between the two countries is in their final stages of preparation.

The Afghan ambassador, meantime, pointed to the cultural and religious commonalities between the two countries, and said that the two sides are not as informed about their economic capacities as they should "as I just found out about Kerman province's potentials during my visit".

