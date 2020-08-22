Pres. Rouhani pays homage to Iranian doctors for their "great sacrifices"

The President issued the message on the occasion of "Doctors Day" in Iran which honors the birth anniversary of the great Iran scientist Avicenna whose unparallel contributions to the medical scientists has been recognized worldwide.

Avicenna lived in the 10th century in Iran and was a Persian polymath who is regarded as one of the most significant physicians, astronomers, thinkers and writers of the Islamic Golden Age and the father of early modern medicine.

The Iranian President further voiced confidence that the historical mind of the nation would always refer to doctors who are making unforgettable sacrifices as ones who resemble the Iranian combatants and warriors that fought in front line against the invasion of enemies during the eight-year war.

He said the challenges imposed on doctors to the COVOD19 pandemic adds to the value of their work at present juncture.

Rouhani went on to note that as Iran's president and on behalf of the Iranian nation will rise in respect for responsible job doctors are doing and their sacrifices and bravery in fighting the current pandemic.

