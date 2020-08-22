Longstanding amity backbone of Iran-China ties: Diplomat

Speaking in a conference on foreign nationals’ services in Zhejiang province on Friday evening, Parvaz said that the relations between Iran and China have been progressed in every field, adding that the leaders of both countries’ are willing to enter a new era of long-term strategic ties.

He said the trade between Iran and Zhejiang Province stood at $4.5 billion in 2019, which can expand, taking the current capacities into consideration.

Referring to the presence of Iranian student in Zhejiang, he wanted the local administration of the province to facilitate their return to Iran, solve their banking and livelihood issues, and expand relations between Iranian and Zhejiang cities through sisterhood.

After his speech a video was shown to introduce Iran, which was highly welcomed.

The conference was organized by the local government of Zhejiang Province and was attended by heads of foreign representatives in Shanghai and eastern China.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish