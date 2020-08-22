Aug 22, 2020, 10:45 AM
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah never to let Israel escape unharmed any of its attacks

Tehran, Aug 22, IRNA - Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sheikh Naeem Qasim said that the resistance movement will not leave any possible attack by the Zionist regime and its allies to go unanswered.

"We will never let Israel and its allies to find an opportunity for attacking Lebanon without paying the cost for it," Sheikh Qasim said on Friday.

"We will never surrender to those who are intending to undermine our dignity and victories," the Arabic-language al-Ahd news website quoted Sheikh Qasim as saying. 

The senior Lebanese cleric underlined that Hezbollah is after preserving Lebanon, its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as independence, and said that Lebanon's independence is not important for those who recognize Israel as the Zionist regime is still occupying parts of Lebanon. 

