Expert says Iraqi PM's Washington visit aims to ease economic situation

Al-Kadhimi's visit to Wahington also focuses on issues related to control of the coronavirus pandemic, Nazar Haidar told IRNA in New York on Saturday.

The visit of Iraqi premier to the US is taking place at a time that Washington is in summer vacation and the state bodies are in recess.

The US is getting prepared for November presidential election, so al-Kadhimi's visit to the US follows exchange of views rather than the strategic issues, Haidar said.

He said that the important issue on the agenda of the visit to Washington is economy and the Iraqi energy needs.

After financial crisis, Iraqi government is seeking to find solutions from inside and outside of the country to solve problems for providing gas, electricity and oil, the expert noted.

He added that he does not know whether the Iraqi prime minister can make the US agree to implement articles of strategic agreement between the two countries in line with serving the Iraqi interests.

Asked whether the Iraqi and the US officials have held talks on Baghdad-Tehran relations, the expert said that as far as he knows, the issue is not on the agenda of the talks.

Iraq and US will concentrate on bilateral cooperation, he noted.

Asked about the future of presence of the US forces in Iraq, Haidar said that they have been in Iraq since 2014 under the request of Baghdad.

Iraq will officially ask them to leave the soil whenever it wants, the expert stressed.

The Iraqi prime minister, heading a delegation flew to Washington on Aug 18.

