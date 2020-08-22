Aug 22, 2020, 9:10 AM
Second Iranian girl joins European soccer

Tehran, Aug 22, IRNA – Yasaman Farmani joined Belgium’s R. Charleroi S.C. to be the second Iranian female soccer player to join a European league.

Farmani’s husband and a member of Charleroi team, Ali Qolizadeh told IRNA that the agreement has been finalized and signed and that her wife, a member of the Iranian women’s national soccer team, will be playing for the Belgian team. The Iranian couple are now a part of the R. Charleroi S.C.

This is the first time that R. Charleroi S.C. is having a team in the woman’s league.

Farmani is the second Iranian woman joining a European soccer team. Golnoush Khosravi had already joined Turkey’s Konak Belediyespor.

