Second Iranian girl joins European soccer

Farmani’s husband and a member of Charleroi team, Ali Qolizadeh told IRNA that the agreement has been finalized and signed and that her wife, a member of the Iranian women’s national soccer team, will be playing for the Belgian team. The Iranian couple are now a part of the R. Charleroi S.C.

This is the first time that R. Charleroi S.C. is having a team in the woman’s league.

Farmani is the second Iranian woman joining a European soccer team. Golnoush Khosravi had already joined Turkey’s Konak Belediyespor.

