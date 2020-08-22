Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 22

** IRAN DAILY

- US isolated as allies, opponents reject its bid to restore UN sanctions on Iran

The administration of US President Donald Trump was left isolated Thursday on the world stage as foreign allies and opponents alike declared demand to restore UN sanctions on Iran illegal and doomed to failure.

- IAEA chief mulling over Iran visit: NHK

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is planning to visit Iran for the first time, according to Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK.

- Palestine burning in fire of Arab rulers’ treason: Iran

Iran said half a century after Israel’s arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, "the innocent Palestine" is still burning in the fire of Israeli incursion and some Arab rulers’ treason.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran unveils Haj Qassem, Abu Mahdi missiles

Iran displayed a surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Thursday that Defense Minister Amir Hatami said had a range of 1,400 kilometers and a new cruise missile, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program.

- Zionist regime main threat to Mideast security: Hezbollah

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the Zionist regime is the biggest threat to peace and security in the Middle East, and has warned against any plots by the occupying regime.

- Azmoun nets brace as Zenit beats CSKA

Defending champion Zenit St. Petersburg defeated CSKA Moscow 2-1 at the Gazprom Arena in a derby match of round 3 in the Russian Premier League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Online tazieh performance safe solution for pandemic: performer Ala’eddin Qasemi

Ala’eddin Qasemi, a major performer and director of tazieh plays, has said that online performance is a safe and ultimate solution as tazieh performances from across the country are being prepared to go on stage during the lunar months of Muharram and Safar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Maybe not the best way to prevent Iranian clubs from signing foreigners

The executive board of Iran Football League Organization on Wednesday announced that no Iranian team are permitted to sign a foreign coach and player for the next Iran Professional League (IPL) season, but it seems is not the best possible way.

- U.S. illegal demand will never be realized, Iran says

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that the United States will never realize its “illegal demand” from the UN Security Council to activate the snapback mechanism.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Covid-19 daily deaths drop

Iran’s overnight fatalities from the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, dropped sharply to 112 on Friday, health officials said, down by nearly 30% compared to Wednesday.

- IME to offer Salaf contracts To help lift housing sector

The plan to presale housing units through standard salaf contract will be implemented next month at the Iran Mercantile Exchange, the IME deputy for economic studies said.

- Iran's H1 trade with EU drops 7% YOY to €2.2 billion

