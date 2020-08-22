Iran keen on boosting political, economic ties with Azerbaijan

Upon arrival in Baku to start his mission as Iran's new ambassador, Abbas Mousavi told IRNA, "I am very happy to start my work today in the neighboring, friend, brother and Muslim country of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have deep ties and commonalities and high-ranking officials of the two countries are set to deepen and develop these relations, he added, "I will try to expand the very good relations between the two countries to a greater level."

"I will try to develop and deepen the economic and trade relations between the two countries, and there are good opportunities for the development of relations, which can be in the service of national interests of the two countries in future," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish