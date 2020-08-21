Iran, Russia emphasize promoting ties despite US destructive acts

According to Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jalali and Morgulov in a phone conversation reviewed cooperation between two countries.

Both sides focused of maintaining relations in fighting coronavirus.

Energy, transportation, industry and advanced technologies are the most important topics on which both countries have cooperation.

They also export agricultural and sea products and food as well.

Earlier on July 16, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation underlined the need to confront the unilateral approaches practiced by the US and called for the expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow in all fields.

The Iranian president stressed the development of mutual cooperation with Moscow in all political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields and called for consultations and talks between the two countries' senior officials.

President Rouhani, meantime, voiced his satisfaction with the implementation and operation of the agreements between the two countries.

President Putin also emphasized the development of relations with Iran in all areas and added that "we welcome cooperation with Iran in the field of the anti-coronavirus campaign and sharing the relevant experiences.

The Russian president stressed the continuation of Moscow's support for Iran's position at the international fora.

