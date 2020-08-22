JCPOA joint commission to convene on Sept 1

The meeting will be chaired by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid and attended by representatives of France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.

Thus, the meeting will be held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors of the Iranian and 4+1 Group foreign ministers.

Last July, after receiving a letter from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding the non-adherence of European countries to this agreement, Schmid said that the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will be held as soon as the conditions for travel are available.

However, the forthcoming meeting is important because the US has illegally called for the reinstatement of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

