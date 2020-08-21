Iran: US illegal desires never to come true

Asked about the latest status of developments relating to the US’ illegal measures at the United Nations Security Council and about Iran’s actions, Khatibzadeh said that “first of all, I deem it necessary to emphasize that in the course of reporting the news and developments relating to the United States’ baseless attempt to reinstate the Security Council resolutions that have been terminated under the Resolution 2231, we see the attempts from a series of foreign media to offer an incorrect interpretation".

“Such approach is seeking to portray that a mere request made by the US has nullified the resolutions and the sanctions have been re-imposed subsequently, and Iran would be sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that nevertheless, the US has no authority to take such action and has only submitted a ‘request’ to the rotating president of the Security Council in a measure in violation of the international laws, regulations and norms, as well as the Resolution 2231.

He said that the US’ competence to submit such request has been rejected by all JCPOA members, and the US has become so isolated, even among its allies, that it has called the three European states (the UK, France, and Germany) the allies of Iran.

“All remaining parties to the JCPOA, including the three European states of Germany, the UK, and France, as well as Russia and China, have opposed such groundless and illegal requests from the United States immediately and strongly, and have also informed the Security Council president about it. The other Security Council members will be adopting similar stances in the coming days as well,” Khatibzadeh noted.

He then pointed to a recent meeting of the UN Security Council in which a US-sponsored resolution on the extension of an arms embargo on Iran faced opposition from all member-states, except one country, particularly from the UNSC permanent members, including Russia and China.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman underlined that Washington will never achieve its illegitimate objectives.

"The primary and final purpose of the US is to implement the policy of economic terrorism against the Iranian people by resorting to unilateral political tools, to the psychological war and propaganda, and causing disruption to Iran’s psychological and economic stability and security," he added.

Khatibzadeh said that as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has emphasized in his last night’s message for the Iranian nation on his Instagram page, the diplomacy body, like the past seven years, has done its utmost and has employed its political and legal capacities to promote and stabilize the mighty and rational image of Iran in the international arena.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish