Official: COVID-19 kills 112 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 112 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 20,376.

Some 2,206 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,071 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 354,764 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 305,866 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,794 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,987,117 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

