Schmid: US not participant to trigger snapback mechanism

"After US formally withdrew from #JCPOA in 2018, it cannot be considered a participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the #UNSC resolution 2231," Schmid wrote in her Twitter account on Friday.

"EU will continue to do everything to ensure the preservation and full implementation of #Iran deal," she added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added that "we are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran."

In reference to what he called "a big mistake done by the UN Security Council for not extending the arms embargo", he said that the US would impose all its sanctions on Iran.

This is while, France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) in a statement announced that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday criticized the US anti-JCPOA measures, saying that the US attempts to trigger snapback of sanctions will fail.

"The US has no right to exploit the United Nations to pursue its own interests and to spread hatred against Iran," she said.

