EU foreign policy chief: The US not entitled to apply trigger mechanism against Iran

London, August 21, IRNA - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the US is not a partciipant to the agreement, so it cannot resort to a mechanism for restoring sanctions against Iran.

In a statement, Borrell said that "as I have repeatedly recalled, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on 8 May 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution".

He further noted that "as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all. The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional security."

