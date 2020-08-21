Pompeo claims anti-Iran sanctions will return in 30 days

Pompeo said that the United States is initiating the restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran lifted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and is invoking the snapback against Iran.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added that "we are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran."

Pointing out to what he said ""a big mistake done by the UN Security Council for not extending the arms embargo", he said that the US would impose all its sanctions on Iran.

It is interesting to note that the US letter to the UN Security Council member states says, "Following paragraph 11 of Resolution 2231, I write on behalf of my government that Iran has not fulfilled a significant part of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)".

The United States as a participant in JCPOA acts based on paragraph 10 in Resolution 2231 and the process of reversing the acts that were suspended following paragraphs 11 and 12 of that resolution begins, he said.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, and Britain have stated that they do not support the US snapback invocation against Iran.

