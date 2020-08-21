 Russia terms US attempts to instate Iran sanctions as illegal

He made the remarks in reaction to the US administration's letter to the United Nations Security Council head in which demands resumption of sanctions against Iran by initiating snapback mechanism.

In the letter, Nebenzya also said expressed his opinion that "Washington's actions will not affect the UN Security Council's ability to function normally," but nevertheless pointed out that the situation is "abnormal."

He further noted that "Moscow will make a legal comment on the matter and clarify all the "shortcomings of the US position."

He said he is writing the letter to raise the instant matter of enforcement of the UNSC's resolution- 2231 before the eyes of the organization.

The Russian official went on to express deep concern over the US attempts to instate the snapback mechanism.

He said Russia regarded the US attempts as illegal given the fact that Washington left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi earlier today expressed confidence that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will once again reject the US demand to enforce the trigger mechanism against Iran due to lack of any legal standing.

Talking in a press briefing in New York, he stressed that just the same way that the UNSC rejected the US administration's demand to extend arms embargo against Iran, it will reject the present request as well.

He said this will turn into a catastrophe for American government.

Noting that the US has officially withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that is why Americans now have no legal standing to trigger the snapback mechanism because it has left the nuclear deal and it is no longer recognized as the JCPOA member in international bodies.

The Iranian envoy further noted that the reasons the US puts forward is a fabricated law given the fact that they have left the JCPOA and could never make comments on the nuclear deal any more.

He further stressed that the US has resorted to lies and fabrications to mislead all United Nations (UN) member states and said like last week, this time too, the UNSC members will reject the US demand.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish