Belgium: US cannot trigger snapback mechanism

"For #BelgiumUNSC the case is crystal clear: the #USA cannot trigger a #snapback of sanctions through the #JCPoA since it “ceased its participation” to the JCPoA in May 2018 We must preserve the JCPOA," Belgian mission wrote in its Twitter account.

"It’s the only way to ensure the peaceful nature of #Iran’s nuclear program," it added.

Meanwhile, UN Director in Crisis Group Richard Gowan wrote in his Twittter account: "Not a shocker but NB:@Belgium is the #UNSC "facilitator" of residual @UN sanctions on #Iran under SCR 2231."

"If @USUN [US mission in the United Nations] claims it has triggered #snapback next month, #Belgium's decisions on how to manage the file will send message to wider world about the (in)validity of US stance," he added.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi reacted to the Trump administration's decision to use the so-called trigger mechanism against Iran and advised them not to repeat the experience of humiliation yet once again.

Talking to IRNA after the US failure on Friday, Takht Ravanchi said that the UN Security Council rebuffed the US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is tantamount to turning down the US bid to invoke the trigger mechanism as well.

That the UNSC rejected the draft resolution by the US to extend arms embargo on Iran indicated US isolation internationally, he said.

The UN Security Council's Friday vote means US total isolation, the ambassador said.

