Araghchi: US act in UNSC is null, void

"US notification is incapable of having legal effect. It is null and void," Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account.

"None of the remaining JCPOA participants considers the notification as effective. We trust the SC will not permit the US to abuse Res 2231 to achieve its stated objective of destroying that very resolution," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council protested the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

He called on the UN Security Council and international community to dismiss the US action.

"The term “snapback” is never employed in either the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Rather, the US has intentionally used the term to connote rapidity and automaticity. The wording in UNSCR 2231 is actually “reapplication of the provisions of terminated resolutions”, which requires an elaborate time-consuming process—intended to preserve the JCPOA, and not to destroy it," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi expressed confidence that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will once again reject the US demand to enforce the trigger mechanism against Iran due to lack of any legal standing.

