Russia says US attempts to activate sanctions on Iran will fail

Moscow, Aug 21, IRNA -- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday criticized the US anti-JCPOA measures, saying that the US attempts to trigger snapback of sanctions will fail.

During a news conference on Thursday, she reiterated that the US' move to activate the trigger mechanism and reinstate all sanctions on Iran will fail.

"The US has no right to exploit the United Nations to pursue its own interests and to spread hatred against Iran," she said.

Zakharova called on the international community to counter US actions to reinstate sanctions against Iran.

She further noted that Moscow urges the international community to resist the US intention to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

Instead of learning from the rejection of the draft UN Security Council resolution on Iran, the US is moving further towards "creating further tensions", Zakharova said.

