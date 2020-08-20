Russia says US attempts to activate sanctions on Iran will fail

During a news conference on Thursday, she reiterated that the US' move to activate the trigger mechanism and reinstate all sanctions on Iran will fail.

"The US has no right to exploit the United Nations to pursue its own interests and to spread hatred against Iran," she said.

Zakharova called on the international community to counter US actions to reinstate sanctions against Iran.

She further noted that Moscow urges the international community to resist the US intention to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

Instead of learning from the rejection of the draft UN Security Council resolution on Iran, the US is moving further towards "creating further tensions", Zakharova said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish