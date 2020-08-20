Three Iranians rescued from Somalian pirates' captivity

The Intelligence Ministry further added that the Iranians have been kept by the pirates for five years.
Tehran, Aug 20, IRNA – Iran's Intelligence Ministry on Thursday said that three Iranians who had been taken hostages by Somalian pirates have been released.
The Intelligence Ministry further added that the Iranians have been kept by the pirates for five years.
Further information concerning the issue will be published later on.
