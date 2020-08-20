Aug 20, 2020, 11:21 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83916133
0 Persons

Tags

Three Iranians rescued from Somalian pirates' captivity

Three Iranians rescued from Somalian pirates' captivity

Tehran, Aug 20, IRNA – Iran's Intelligence Ministry on Thursday said that three Iranians who had been taken hostages by Somalian pirates have been released.

The Intelligence Ministry further added that the Iranians have been kept by the pirates for five years.

Further information concerning the issue will be published later on.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 0 =