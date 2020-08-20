IRGC: Iran's new missiles symbol of defense, invasion deterrence doctrine

The IRGC issued the statement on the occasion of Defense Industry Day which falls on August 21.

Part of the statement read that the strategic position of the defense industries in country's national authority and its power of deterrence which gains specific importance in face of probable threats, makes it imperative to speed up the trend of capacity building and improving defense and invasion might of the country espeicially at this time of sanctions.

The statement also emphasized the fundamental impact of Iran's defense industries in working out domestic models which make their uttermost demonstration in the resistance trends outside Iran's borders and said they function as the most important factors in defeating proxy wars which led to collapse of the Takfiri terrorism and evil alliances proving Iran’s will and authority.

It described the unveiling of these missiles as a symbol of national determination in line with the country's defense and invasive doctrine, further noted that it shows the proportionate capacity to the need for a successful "reciprocal strike" to encounter any invasion of the enemies.

3266**1424

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish