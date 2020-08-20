Pakistan terms JCPOA a victory of diplomacy  

Newly appointed Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry responding to a question of IRNA at his first press briefing here on Thursday about US threats to opt for snap-back to JCPOA endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 said we believe that all parties to the agreement will hold on the deal.

“JCPOA is a victory of diplomatic process so we believe that all parties to the agreement will hold on the deal and we hope the intended objective of the agreement will be achieved,” he said.

“We always believe in the policy of engagement because it is very important in the diplomatic process,” he said.

The US draft resolution against Iran was rejected by the UNSC on August 14 with two positive, two negatives, and 11 abstentions.

The US and Dominican Republic voted for the draft, China and Russia voted against it, and the remaining permanent and non-permanent members of the international body abstained from voting.

** Recognition of Zionist regime not on agenda.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry to another question said recognition of Zionist regime by Pakistan is not under consideration.

Reacting on the agreement between the UAE and Zionist regime for normalization of relations, the Spokesperson said there is no change in Pakistan's principled position on Palestine. “Peace and stability in Middle East region remains Pakistan priority,” he said.

“We have an abiding commitment to the full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination for a just, comprehensive and long-lasting peace,” he noted.

The official added Pakistan has consistently supported a two state solution in accordance with relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions as well as international law with pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

As for recent development, the Spokesperson said, Pakistan's approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians' rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional, peace and security and stability are preserved.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry to a question about Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to Saudi Arabia just after unusual critical remarks by the Foreign Minister against the country said that there is no rift in the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

