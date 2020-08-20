Tehran summons UAE envoy over killing 2 Iranian fishermen

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry deputy for international legal affairs strongly condemned the attacks by the UAE Coast Guard against the fishing boats belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran and underscored that the responsibility for this illegal act lies with the Coast Guards.

He said such an action was quite uncommon to happen between the two countries coast guards.

He urged the release of seized vessels and fishermen, return of the bodies of the killed Iranian fishermen to their homeland, paying compensations for the damage, and taking necessary measures to stop similar incidents from happening in the future.

The UAE charge d'affaires expressed regret over the incident and said he would convey Iran's views to Abu Dhabi instantly.envoy expressed regret over the incident, noting that he would immediately report the issue to Abu Dhabi.

Another meeting is set to be held between the UAE envoy and the Iranian foreign ministry official within the next 24 hours on the outcomes of the UAE officials measures.

Following the measures taken in Tehran as well as the Iranian Embassy in the UAE, the UAE government in an official message on Wednesday expressed deep regret over the incident and voiced readiness to compensate for the damage caused. Also, thanks to coordination made between the two countries border guards, the crew of Iranian boats were released and legal procedures are underway in full speed to hand over the bodies of the two Iranian fishermen who were killed in the shooting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reaffirmed that all the countries in the Persian Gulf that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not take any kind of aggression to its interests and nationals in the Persian Gulf and will take all appropriate measures to support its vessels and nationals.

