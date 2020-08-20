Official: 139 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

So far, 20,264 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

Sadat Lari pointed out that 304,236 people out of a total of 352,558 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

3266**2050

