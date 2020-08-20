China: US not allowed to use snapback

Zhao Lijian said that China had already said that the failure of the US draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council showed that unilateralism is no longer accepted and dominance-seeking behaviors will not succeed.

He warned the US to put an end to its unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to right path of respecting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the decision of the UNSC.

He also said that China welcomes Russia's recommendation for holding an urgent summit on Iran nuclear deal and that China is interested in close cooperation with all sides to reach the common goal of politically solving the nuclear issue of Iran.

The US president claims that his country is still part of the 2015 nuclear deal, while Donald Trump pulled the US out of the international deal in May 2018.

