Iran unveils turbofan, two missile products

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami participated in the unveiling ceremony through video conference.

To honor four decades of self-sacrifice and efforts of Defense Ministry staff, Mordad 31 (August 20)­­ has been named the National Defense Industry Day in Iran.

In the ceremony, Owj turbofan engine assembly line was opened, a drones exhibition was inaugurated, and Shahid (Martyr) Qasem Soleimani ballistic missile and Shahid Abu Mahdi cruise missiles were unveiled.

Also a light-weight fourth-generation turbofan engine that is used in advanced drones was put on display. The engine will remarkably boost the Iranian aviation power and upgrade the engine of drones at least for one generation.

