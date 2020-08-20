Chinese model of fighting coronavirus "best" for Iran: Envoy

On the sidelines of a video conference about Chinese experiences in this regard, in which representatives of 158 countries participated, Mohammad-Reza Keshavarzzadeh said China has been able to curb the disease.

He said that despite the fact that Beijing has been clean of the virus, every person wears a mask in the public, to stop the reemergence of the disease.

Referring to the fact that the conference was chaired by Doctor Zhong Nanshan, a household name in China, he said the famous doctor was the first to recognize and control SARS and had an important role in curbing COVID-19 as well.

He said China has sent more than 50 shipments of medical and medicinal aid to Iran to fight the virus, adding that most of the contributions have come from people.

Keshavarzzadeh said when asked about immunization period after recovering from the virus, Doctor Zhong said 3-4 months, and maybe 6 months.

9417**2050

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish