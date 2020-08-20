Trusting US futile, senior MP says

Referring to the 1953 coup in Iran, Rouhollah Motefakker-Azad said that the coup was the result of Prime Minister Mosaddegh's trusting the West.

Motefakker-Azad said that the US has no respect for the other countries and their interests as the US officials have always hurt Iran.

He said hostile measures taken by Washington against the people of Iran in economy, medicine, and human rights have been vast; one of the most recent examples of those is quitting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US is basically against Iran, which was clearly shown in their conduct after the signing of the international deal, he said, adding that one should learn from their mistakes not to repeat their "bitter experiences".

Those who have fallen for the West and think westernization is the fate of history should know they are miscalculating, he added.

The West is in an impasse now, so it cannot be the ultimate wish; trusting them has no results but failure, Motefakker-Azad said.

