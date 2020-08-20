Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 20

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Protesters Vent Anger at UAE ‘Treason’

Tunisians staged a protest outside the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the Persian Gulf state’s deal to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel.

‘Munitions’ Used as Portland Revolts for 82nd Night

Protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in the US city of Portland in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police on Tuesday.

Iran’s $4 Trillion Mining Best Placed to Beat Sanctions

Iran is an energy superpower, holding the world’s largest reserves of oil and gas combined. Oil has been the primary source of foreign currency for decades which, on the flip side, has relegated other industries to the fringes.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Budget Deficit Augments Traction of Bond Market

The government needs to issue 1,240 trillion rials ($5.4 billion) in bonds, which is over and above the amount projected in the March 2020-21 budget, head of the Debt Management Department of the Economy Ministry said.

-New American Anti-Iran Bid at UN Will Fail

President Hassan Rouhani said the United States’ new attempt to return all global sanctions against Iran through a mechanism envisioned in a United Nations resolution will certainly fail.

-Nervous Shareholders in Tehran Rush for the Exit

With a feeling of uncertainty and nervousness cast over the future of stocks and disappointment with government pledges to buttress the market, Tehran shares fell again on Wednesday.

** IRAN DAILY

US cannot cross a bridge it burned: Rouhani says of push for ‘snapback’



President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday the US will once again fail in its new push to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran.

Abbas: UAE stabbed Palestine in back by normalizing ties with Israel, others must not follow suit

President Mahmoud Abbas slammed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — which long portrayed itself as an advocate of the Palestinian cause — for “stabbing the Palestinian nation in the back” by making peace with Israel, warning other Arab countries not to follow in Abu Dhabi’s footsteps.

US Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing to end Trump ‘chaos’

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America and put an end to the chaos that has defined Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Country being run by non-oil export

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the Iranian economy is being managed by non-oil exports, which he said is “unprecedented” in the past several decades

Iran football’s biggest scandal of all time

Negotiating a foreign head coach’s contract is far from simple, especially in the Iranian football, and, not only in Iran but generally in modern football, clubs and football federations have to consider many financial and legal issues when concluding a contract with a foreigner.

Tens of projects to promote tourism, handicrafts in central Iran

A total of 95 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated across central Iranian provinces of Yazd and Isfahan on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30).

** IRAN NEWS

US Not Allowed to Use ‘Snapback’ Mechanism Against Iran

President Hassan Rouhani says the United States is not legally authorized to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

Seoul Preparing to Unblock Part of Iran Money

Head of Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Hossein Tanhaei says South Koreans are interested in restoring ties with Iran after Iran warned them of taking legal action and currently Koreans are seriously pursuing the issue of unblocking Iran’s frozen money in South Korean banks.

Big Ammunition Smuggling Gand

Iran’s Intelligence forces have identified and dismantled a big arms and ammunition smuggling band in Alborz Province.

