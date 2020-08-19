Iran, Iraq stress reinforcing cultural ties

Both sides referred to background of cultural and historical relations between two countries.

Masjedi said that major parts of Iranian tourism capacities is used to host Iraqi pilgrims and those who visit Iran for medical and educational purposes.

He noted that increase in popular commutes indicates good relations between two neighbors.

Pointing to readiness for signing MoU between two countries in cultural field, he said Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraq in reconstructing historical and ancient sites in Iraq, holding cultural and handicrafts exhibition and maintaining cooperation in cinema field and producing joint series.

Meanwhile, Nazim expressed happiness over cultural cooperation between Iran and Iraq, saying Baghdad is ready for developing cultural ties with Tehran.

