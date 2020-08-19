China FM spox hopes for elevating Iran-China ties

"Congratulations to @SKhatibzadeh on his appointment as the new spokesperson of @IRIMFA," Lijian wrote on his Twiter account.

"Look forward to working closely with him to elevate China-Iran relations," he added.

Chinese diplomat in a separate message said: "I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to @SAMOUSAVI9 for his contribution to China-Iran friendship and cooperation. Wish him success as Iran’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan."

Earlier, Lijian referred to the recent US unilateral act in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend Iran's arms embargo which received no support and said the US should adopt a reasonable and realistic attitude towards Iran's nuclear deal and the UNSC 2231 resolution.

"The US should adopt a reasonable and realistic attitude, and return to the right track of observing the JCPOA and the UNSC resolution," Lijian reiterated.

"China firmly endorses the JCPOA and stays committed to upholding peace and stability in the Middle East," he stated.

"We are ready to work with relevant parties to keep close communication and coordination and advance the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," he said.

