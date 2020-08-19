Diplomat: Iraq willing to establish joint investment with Iran

Abdol Amir Rabihavi said on Wednesday that working in extraterrestrial farming in Iraq is considered as a suitable opportunity for exporting agricultural products to Persian Gulf Littoral States.

He also referred to Iraq’s eagerness for establishing joint investment in producing hen and egg sectors, saying many Iranian companies have invested in Iraq and have no problem.

Rabihavi called for changing Iran’s exports strategy in order to attend Iraqi market and to compete with exporters to Iraq.

