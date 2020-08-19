Official: PGSOC bypasses sanctions by relying on domestic potentials

Emad Zareie said the main policy taken by Persian Gulf Star Oil Company managers is to support domestic producers and suppliers.

This approach has played a major role in developing production, increasing competitiveness and promoting the quality level of products, he added.

Zareie noted that sensitive parts like compressors and pumps are now made by domestic companies.

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery, known as Bandar Abbas Gas Condensate Refinery, with a daily processing capacity of 360,000 barrels of gas condensate, is aimed at producing gasoline, gas oil, gas condensate and jet fuel after being fully inaugurated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish