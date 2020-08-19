ICT Minister: Iran to launch 5 satellites by year end

Azari-Jahromi said ICT ministry is supposed to implement 10 programs most of which are in aerospace, cyberspace and developing infrastructures of national information network.

He added that efforts are underway to activate five generation internet in five areas in Tehran within a month.

Referring to development of artificial intelligence in Iran, Azari-Jahromi said taking advantage of Iranian super computer which is among 500 best computers in the world is on the agenda.

This super computer is important for processing information and reaching results in artificial intelligence, he noted.

Azari-Jahromi went on to say that the biggest data center for national information network which will be used for messengers and search engines will be unveiled on the occasion of the Iranian government week.

