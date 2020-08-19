2750 Lebanese injured at Beirut explosion visited in Iran’s field hospital

Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi told IRNA on the phone that Iran’s medical personnel have been treating the patients and the wounded for 2 weeks.

The hospital is located near Dhahiya and people from other parts of Lebanon also visit this medical and health complex.

Iran's first cargo of humanitarian aid comprising 95 tons of food and medicine arrived in Beirut on August 6.

Reportedly, the August 4 massive explosion at a warehouse keeping Ammonium-nitrate in Beirut, Lebanon, killed some 220 people and wounded about 6,000 others.

Iran is the first country that sent medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help the affected people in Beirut blast.

7129**2050

