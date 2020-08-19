Aug 19, 2020, 5:12 PM
Iranian kid awarded at Japanese painting contest

Kermanshah, August 19, IRNA – Iranian contestant Melika Amjadian won a prize at a painting contest held in Japan, Director General of Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Kermanshah said on Wednesday.

Mahnaz Fattahi added that the 11-year-old participant received the prize for creating a work of art at the competition.

She stated that 12,984 works from 88 countries had been submitted to the event.

