Top Pakistani religious body condoles over demise of Ayatollah Taskhiri

Head of the body Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair along with senior members in a statement on Wednesday said late Ayatollah was a leader of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said Ayatollah Taskhiri was a close associate of Imam Khomeini in the Islamic Revolution, a preacher of the unity of Ummah and a sympathetic figure of the entire Islamic Ummah.

“He played the role of reformer in many conflicts in the Islamic world,” said the religious body.

The statement noted Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri also visited Pakistan many times. He had close ties with the leaders of the National Solidarity Council, scholars, and other personalities.

“He was also a close friend of the late President of the Council, Qazi Hussain Ahmed,” added the statement.

“His services will always be remembered,” said National Solidarity Council.

The leaders of the Council offered condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the government, the people, and his esteemed family on this sad occasion.

Head of the supreme council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and advisor of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Islamic World affairs Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri passed away at the age of 76.

Ayatollah Taskhiri was born in October 19, 1944.

He was one of the well-known scientific and cultural figures in the Islamic World who had always tried to introduce Shi'ism and maintaining understanding and empathy among Muslims.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish